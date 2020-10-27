Black Friday Deals 2020 is all set to kick off on November 27 this year. It is the biggest shopping event overseas where retailers slash prices on their expensive products. Traditionally, the sale takes place on physical shops, but due to Coronavirus Pandemic, it will take place through an online event. Black Friday deal has become an event. It is a shopping week that begins on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday is the largest shopping event in the US, where many retailers offer huge discounts on the prices of their goods. It is said that people start Christmas shopping from this day. Also Read - Three Minors Wounded in Stabbing Attack in The Hague, Suspect Remains Missing

The last Thursday of November is celebrated in the US as Thanksgiving Day. On this day all friends and relatives meet each other and spend quality time. The next day i.e. on Black Friday, people start shopping for Christmas. On this day most retailers like Amazon offer bumper offers on their products. Now this day is celebrated in most of the countries not only in USA, Canada. In India too, companies like Amazon offer good offers on Black Friday. A US magazine featured an advertisement in 1966 that used the term Black Friday. Later in the 80s the word spread throughout the world, and retailers quickly linked it to sales after their Thanksgiving Day.

Amazon starts this Black Friday Deals following which other retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Very and Argos, Asos, Nike, Superdrug and Debenhams are part of this deals in 2020. This year, Amazon has brought various Deals for customers such as –

The Holiday Toys Gift Guide

Business Gift Guide

Gifts Under $100 Guide

New and Noteworthy Gift Guide

You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to avail Black Friday Deals. Users are also getting Free 30-Day Trial of Amazon Prime plus Free 2 Days Shipping. There are popular Ad scans under Black Friday Deals including Home Depot Black Friday 2020, Macy’s Black Friday, Walmart Black Friday, Sam’s Club Thanks, and many others. Amazon is also giving Deal of the Day and Lightning deal under which the company will give the most discount on a particular item for the day. The lightning Deals comes with free access to books, music, and movies along with free two day shipping.