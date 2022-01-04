New Delhi: Marking the end of the era for phones with tiny QWERTY physical keyboard, push email and the BBM instant messaging service, BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones that had legions of fans in the early 2000s. In a document published in 2020, the company announced that it is ending support for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions from January 4.Also Read - These Versions Of Blackberry Phone To Stop Working On January 4

Devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or WiFi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality. "We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years," the company said.

The devises that company is pulling the plug on will lack the ability to receive over the air provisioning updates and as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality. Applications (BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, and BlackBerry Blend) will also have limited functionality.

The company mentioned that BBM Enterprise and BBM Enterprise for Individual Use (BBMe) will continue to be available on other platforms. It also said that on BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, the service changes will not impact users ability to access their Password Keeper data, as it is stored locally.

“If you are looking to move to another Password Management Application or BlackBerry Password Keeper for Android, you will need to manually create new entries on your new smartphone,” the company said.

Blackberry lost favor with users with the advent of Apple’s touchscreen iPhones and rival Android devices. In recent years, the company pivoted to making cybersecurity software and embedded operating systems for cars.

Meanwhile, a US judge on Monday rejected the company’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)