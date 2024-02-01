Home

BoAt Airdopes 91 Earbuds Start At Rs 899 With 45 Hours Playback: Check Features, Discount Offers

The new BoAt Airdopes 91 are packed with 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.1 drivers, and more. Is this the end of your search for next earbuds? Find out here.

The new BoAt Airdopes 91 TWS earbuds.

New Delhi: BoAt has launched its Airdopes 91 as the latest TWS earbuds by the Indian technology brand. The new Airdopes 91 has been priced under Rs 1000, making it a more viable option to consider for budget-conscious buyers. The buds feature a 45-hour battery life with ASAP Charge technology, up to 50 ms low latency, and a 10mm driver, among other features. Here is a detailed look at the price, availability, features and discount offers on the new earbuds.

BoAt Airdopes 91: Price, Availability

The newly launched BoAt Airdopes 91 is currently priced at Rs 999 on its official website and Rs 899 on Amazon. The buds are available in three colours to choose from, starting with Active Black, Mist Grey, and Starry Blue. A one-year warranty is also included with the earbuds, providing security and assistance for the device.

Discount Offers

The BoAt Airdopes also comes with a few bank offers on the e-commerce website Amazon, using Amazon Pay. On its official website, BoAt also offers up to 10% off with BoAt Rewards and R15 off on UPI transactions. It is worth noting that the newly released Noise Airwave neckband and the TWS earbuds are both available for less than Rs 1,000 in India.

BoAt Airdopes 91: Features, Specifications

The BoAt Airdopes 91 is a pair of wireless earbuds that offer an immersive audio experience with their 10mm drivers and BoAt Signature Sound. It features a BEAST mode with a low latency of 50 ms for a responsive audio experience, touch controls for convenient and responsive user interaction, and a dual mic with ENx technology that enhances the clarity of calls. The earbuds utilise Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless and reliable wireless connections and include IWP (Insta Wake N’Pair) support for quick and hassle-free connectivity. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions. The Airdopes 91 TWS earbuds provide a total playback time of up to 45 hours and support ASAP fast charging with a Type-C connector that allows 120 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes of charge time. The earbuds also come with voice assistant support. Alternative Options to Consider The BoAt Airdopes 91 is a popular choice for those seeking budget-friendly TWS earbuds. While there are many alternatives available, some other options to consider within a similar price range include: boAt Airdopes 211: Priced at INR 2,499, these earbuds offer a competitive alternative to the Airdopes 91 .

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: Another option to consider, offering a balance of price and features .

pTron Basspods P181: A budget-friendly choice with decent features for its price . These alternatives provide a range of options for those looking for TWS earbuds in a similar price category.

Overall, with the 45-hour playback time, the BoAT Airdopes 91 make an interesting option to consider for all the budget conscious buyers, as it falls well under the Rs 1000 category.

