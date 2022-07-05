New Delhi: Brand trust, convenience and value for money are the three key factors driving more consumers online to purchase TVs in India, a new report said on Tuesday. Three in every five offline TV buyers are keen on exploring purchasing their next TV online, with Amazon topping in overall brand awareness (97 per cent), consideration (83 per cent) and preference (62 per cent), according to the study by CyberMedia Research (CMR).Also Read - Aishwarya Sakhuja Suffered Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Like Justin Bieber: 'Went Through Emotional Turmoil'

“While touch and feel has been a key part of their purchase journey, they are now more open to exploring TV purchase online. Trust, convenience and value are the key purchase drivers,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR. Also Read - Amazon Planning To Pull Out of IPL Streaming Rights Bid: Reports

The shift to buying TV online could be attributed to increased digital fluency over the past two years. “Cord-cutting is now a key trend among consumers, with internet connectivity in TVs being a key purchase driver,” said Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group (IIG), CMR. Also Read - Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Check Date, Offers and Discounts

Five in every 11 users have bought or are planning to buy a new TV in order to upgrade from the old, regular TV to a Smart TV. The top three sources of awareness as well as major influencers for TV purchase include friends/family, online portals and social media. Screen size, slim frame and advanced design top the list of user considerations, when it comes to design aesthetics on new TVs, the report mentioned.