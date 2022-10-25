New Delhi: Alphabet Inc’s Google has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore by the Competition Commission for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.Also Read - Watch Free Movies, TV Shows, and Web-series On These OTT Apps Without Subscription

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a release, informed that it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. Also Read - Google Introduces Clear Calling Feature on Pixel 7 Series

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices. Also Read - Google Calls Rs1,338 Crore Penalty From CCI 'Major Setback For Indian Users'