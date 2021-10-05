New Delhi: Image sharing app Instagram is down again hours after it faced global outage. Taking to Twitter, many users complained that they are not able to post or view any image. The technical glitch is being faced by several users across India.Also Read - Hello Everyone! Here's What Twitter, Google, Zomato Said on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Global Outage

The fresh development comes hours after Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were down worldwide due to severe outgage as several users complained.

Taking to Twitter, Downdetector showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said when trying to load.

Here’s how users reacted on Twitter:

On Monday, a tweet shared by Instagram said: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown”.

However, the services of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger were restored after suffering a massive global outage due to a faulty configuration change that lasted almost six hours, affecting tens of millions of users worldwide.

The Facebook-owned platforms all crashed on Monday evening, blocking users from accessing their services.

All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or on smartphone apps. WhatsApp users on both iPhone and Android could not make or receive phone or video calls or send text messages.

Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to those affected by the outage. “Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he posted on Facebook.