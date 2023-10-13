By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: Centre Scraps Plan To Impose Restrictions On laptop Imports
The central government has decided to scrap the plan to impose restrictions on laptop imports.
Breaking News: The Indian government has decided not to put any restrictions on laptop imports, reversing its previous decision. Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the government wants to keep a close eye on importers, but will not be imposing any bans. The government is holding consultations with the industry and will announce a new policy on laptop imports by the end of October, as per a report Inshorts.
