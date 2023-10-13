Home

Technology

Breaking News: Centre Scraps Plan To Impose Restrictions On laptop Imports

Breaking News: Centre Scraps Plan To Impose Restrictions On laptop Imports

The central government has decided to scrap the plan to impose restrictions on laptop imports.

Breaking News: The Indian government has decided not to put any restrictions on laptop imports, reversing its previous decision. Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the government wants to keep a close eye on importers, but will not be imposing any bans. The government is holding consultations with the industry and will announce a new policy on laptop imports by the end of October, as per a report Inshorts.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES