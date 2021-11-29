Breaking News: Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO; Parag Agrawal to be the new CEO.Also Read - Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Likely To Step Down as Company's CEO, Parag Agrawal to Succeed: Reports

"After almost 16 yrs of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it's finally time for me to leave," Dorsey said in a statement. Parag (Parag Agrawal) is becoming our CEO, he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.