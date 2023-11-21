Home

Technology

Brighten Your House With These Battens LED Lights Under Rs 999 on Amazon

Brighten Your House With These Battens LED Lights Under Rs 999 on Amazon

Amazon has some great deals on Batten LED lights You can buy them and get a whopping 71% discount. It's a super awesome offer.

Amazon deals on Batten Tube lights.

Amazon Deals: Here’s an exciting offer on Amazon on Batten LED lights. Amazon is currently offering a flat 72 per cent off on these lighting fixtures. You can enjoy additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards while buying these products on Amazon. These Batten lights are perfect for both ceiling and wall mounting, making them suitable for various spaces, from bedrooms and kitchens to commercial and industrial environments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab these discounted lights on Amazon.

Trending Now

Buy Philips Twinglow 20-Watt +20-Watt Led Up-Down Batten Tubelight featured at Amazon.

This package includes 1 batten LED light.

This is a 20-watt uplight + 20-watt downlight.

It comes with 1 year warranty.

Buy Philips Twinglow 20-Watt +20-Watt Led Up-Down Batten Tubelight at the price of Rs 999.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the Havells Glamtube 20W 3000K Warm White LED Tubelight featured at Amazon.

The exemplified modern design comes with a centre curve with continuous lighting.

It gives full glow end-to-end glows for a seamless lighting experience.

Buy the Havells Glamtube 20W 3000K Warm White LED Tubelight at the price of Rs 899.

Buy Now

Buy Eveready 20W LED White Batten Light featured at Amazon.

This package includes 2 LED battens.

This LED light is 50 per cent more energy-saving.

It is unbreakable with a fire-retardant PC body.

Buy Eveready 20W LED White Batten Light at the price of Rs 309.

Buy Now

Buy Wipro Garnet 20W LED Batten featured Amazon.

This is a pack of 2.

The wattage is 20 watts and the operating voltage is 240 volts.

It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product from the date of invoice.

Buy Wipro Garnet 20W LED Batten at the price of Rs 450.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.