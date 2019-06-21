State-run telco, BSNL, has introduced a number of new recharge plans and STVs for its prepaid subscribers. The new plan is called Abhinandan 151. It is a prepaid recharge voucher. Available for Rs 151, the BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with 180 days validity. The plan will offer subscribers with unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP.

The unlimited calling benefit is also available when roaming in Mumbai and Delhi circles. BSNL has also bundled 100 daily SMS. Talking about data benefits. BSNL has bundled 1GB high-speed 3G internet access. Now, the plan has one small catch though. The freebies, such as data, SMS and calling benefits are only applicable for 24 days. However, the plan is valid for 180 days. This means, you can continue receiving incoming calls for 180 days. BSNL prepaid users can subscribe to this plan by sending an SMS – PLAN 151 – and sending it to 123. As Telecom Talk notes, the plan is only available for subscribers in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles.

Recently, BSNL introduced a new foreigner plan which is available for Rs 389. The plan comes with 1GB high-speed daily data. Once the free data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced down to 40kbps. The BSNL prepaid plan also bundles 100 daily SMS. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL also recently revised the Rs 47 and Rs 198 STVs. With Rs 47 plan, you will get the same unlimited local and STD calls, but now with 1GB data. BSNL has cut short the validity by two days. The revised STV 47 now comes with a validity of 9 days only, instead of 11 days. The Rs 198 plan, on the other hand, now comes with 54 days validity period. BSNL has also increased the daily data benefit to 2GB data, up from 1.5GB. This further means that you will get a total of 108GB data with the mentioned plan.