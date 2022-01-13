State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched 5 prepaid recharge plans with high-speed data and unlimited voice calling. The prepaid recharge plans are BSNL special tariff vouchers (STVs) plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 187 and Rs 347.Also Read - BSNL Is Offering Free 5GB Of Data For 30 Days, But There's A Catch

1. BSNL Rs 347 Plan, Validity: 56 Days

U/L voice (LCL/STD) ( Onnet/Offnet) in Home & National Roaming (Incld. Delhi and Mumbai) for 56 days + Unlimited Data ( 2 GB/day Data and speed reduced to 40 kbps thereafter) for first 56 days only + Free 100 SMS/Day to Any Network for 56 days + Bundling of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service on Progressive Game App (PWA) for 56 days.

2. BSNL Rs 187 Plan, Validity: 28 Days

U/L voice (LCL/STD) ( Onnet/Offnet) in Home & National Roaming (Incld. Delhi and Mumbai) for 28 days + Unlimited Data ( 2 GB/day Data and speed reduced to 40 kbps thereafter) for first 28 days only + Free 100 SMS/Day to Any Network for 28 days + Free PRBT for 28 days. Available at Rs 139 for GP2/GP2E subscribers with no Free SMS.

3. BSNL Rs 186 Plan, Validity: 28 Days

U/L voice (LCL/STD) ( Onnet/Offnet) in Home & National Roaming (Incld. Delhi and Mumbai) for 28 days + Unlimited Data ( 1 GB/day Data and speed reduced to 40 kbps thereafter) for first 28 days only + Free 100 SMS/Day to Any Network for 28 days + Free PRBT for 28 days + Bundling of Hardy Games service by M/s One 97 Coomunication for 28 days.

4. BSNL Rs 185 Plan, Validity: 28 Days

U/L voice (LCL/STD) ( Onnet/Offnet) in Home & National Roaming (Incld. Delhi and Mumbai) for 28 days + Unlimited Data ( 1 GB/day Data and speed reduced to 40 kbps thereafter) for first 28 days only + Free 100 SMS/Day to Any Network for 28 days + Free PRBT for 28 days + Bundling of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service on Progressive Game App (PWA) for 28 days.

5. BSNL Rs 184 Plan, Validity: 28 Days

U/L voice (LCL/STD) ( Onnet/Offnet) in Home & National Roaming (Incld. Delhi and Mumbai) for 28 days + Unlimited Data ( 1 GB/day Data and speed reduced to 40 kbps thereafter) for first 28 days only + Free 100 SMS/Day to Any Network for 28 days + Free PRBT for 28 days + Bundling of Lystn Podcast Service for 28 days.