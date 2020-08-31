Government telecom company BSNL has launched a new Pre-Paid plan for its consumers, named PV-1499. Consumers will get an unlimited calling facility with 24GB data in this plan. The company has announced this plan on the Twitter account of BSNL Chennai. The name of this plan is PV 1499 and will be available to customers from 1 September 2020. Customers will get a total of 24GB data in this plan and will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. Although the company has also given 250 FUP minutes daily for calling. Also Read - BSNL Employees Are Traitors, 88000 Staff Will be Fired, Says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

Read the complete plan in the post shared by BSNL here:

Talking about the validity, the time limit of this plan is 365 days. If users recharge this plan within 90 days, then they will get a validity of 395 days instead of 365. At the same time, this plan will be available for users from 1 September 2020. To activate this plan, you can visit the BSNL website or can SMS PLAN BSNL1499 from their registered mobile number to 123 number.

BSNL 399 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 399 plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Talking about benefits, users will get 100 SMS with 1GB of data per day in this plan. Also, users will be able to make unlimited calling on any network, but a policy of 250 outgoing minutes will be applicable to it. Users will have to pay an additional charge when the daily limit is over. Apart from this, subscribers of BSNL Tune will be given free of cost in this plan. At the same time, the validity of this pack is 80 days.

BSNL 365 Plan

The company also offers another plan of Rs 365, in which 365 days validity is available. In this, customers get unlimited calling facility on all networks along with 2 GB data and 100 SMS. However, it is to be noted that the facility of calling, data, and SMS is available only for the initial 60 days. After that customers must use vouchers.