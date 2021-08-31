Government telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) keeps bringing new plans for its prepaid customers. There are some plans of BSNL, which are not even with private companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. BSNL gives you more benefits than private companies at more affordable prices. State-owned telecom company BSNL has made changes in some of its prepaid mobile plan vouchers (PVs) and special tariff vouchers (STVs) with effect from August 1. The special thing is that only the validity of these plans has been changed, there is no change in the benefits.Also Read - BSNL Recharge Plans 2020 - List of Best BSNL Recharge Plans in India in 2020

BSNL Rs 997 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 997 plan comes with a validity of 6 months. In this, 3 GB of data is given daily for 180 days. In this way, customers are able to use a total of 540 GB of data. The plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day on all networks. Apart from this, customers are also given a free subscription to Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and Lokdhun content. Also Read - BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs: Everything you need to know

BSNL’s Rs 395 Plan:

Customers are given 2GB of data daily, Internet runs at 80kbps after the daily high-speed data limit is over under this plan. Talking about the validity, the validity of this plan is 71 days. During the entire validity, users are given 142 GB of data. Talking about voice calling, 3000 minutes are available free in this plan. Customers can use them for local and STD. However, you do not get free SMS in this plan. Also Read - BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched, all you need to know

Vodafone Idea and Airtel Plans

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea currently do not have any plans priced at Rs 999. Airtel used to offer Rs 998 plan earlier. Similarly, Vodafone Idea (Vi) also used to offer Rs 999 plan earlier. Both Airtel and Vi used to offer 12 GB of data for a year in their plans. The validity of 336 days was available in Airtel’s plan and 365 days in Vodafone Idea’s plan.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 Plan

In Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 plan, customers are given 2GB + 2GB of data daily. Talking about the validity, the validity of this plan is 56 days. Talking about voice calling, unlimited voice calling is available in this plan. In this plan, you get 100 free SMS daily. Talking about other benefits, this plan offers ZEE5 premium access, binge all-night data, weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies & TV Classic access.