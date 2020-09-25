BSNL has recently provided “unlimited” voice calling and SMS to its customers on MTNL network. BSNL prepaid plans start from Rs 97. It was launched in October 2019 with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL. Apart from voice-calling benefits, BSNL has offered customers on MTNL Rs. 97, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 199, Rs. 247, Rs. 297, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 399, Rs. 447, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,098. There are prepaid plans with 100 SMS per day. The company’s portfolio currently has several plans offering data up to 3GB daily with unlimited free calling. There are plans with the validity of up to one year and up to 5 GB of data is also available daily. Also Read - BSNL Launches New Prepaid Plan of Rs 1,499 With Unlimited Voice Calling

BSNL brought two new plans which costs Rs 365 and Rs 2,399. The plan of 365 rupees comes with a validity of 365 days only. It has unlimited calling, 2 GB data and 100 SMS daily. However, the benefits of these facilities are available for only 60 days. Apart from this, unlimited calling is available for just 600 days in the company's Rs 2399 plan. Here's the List of BSNL Recharge Plans in India.

Rs 997 plan

This plan of BSNL is very good for those users who are looking for long validity with more data and calling benefits. In this plan, you get 3 GB of data every day and 250 minutes daily for calling. The validity of this plan offering Daily 100 free SMS is 180 days.

Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

This prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 comes with a validity of 600 days. This plan receives 250 outgoing calls per day, but it has no data benefit. According to a report, this plan is available all over India. BSNL tunes are available free for 60 days from the date of recharge.

Rs 1999 plan

If you want 3GB data daily with one year’s validity, then this plan of BSNL is also best for you. The plan also offers 250 minutes and 100 free SMS for calling. A specialty of the plan is that free subscription of Eros Now is being given for two months.

Rs 786 prepaid plan

In this plan of Rs 786, 30 GB data is available with validity of 90 days. This plan of BNSL is available in select states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

Rs 599 STV

This special tariff voucher of BSNL comes with 5 GB data daily. Not only this, the company is also giving 250 minutes for calling every day in this voucher. Daily 100 free SMS are also being given in this plan, which lasts for 90 days. The company launched this plan as Work from Home STV.

Rs 365 Prepaid Plan

This plan offers voice calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day. Charges will be applicable as per the base plan tariff after reaching the limit of 250 minutes per day free voice call. The plan gets 2 GB of data daily and after reaching this limit the data speed reduces to 80Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and free personalized ring back tone. The validity of benefits is only for 60 days, while the validity of the plan is 365 days. After the end of the 60-day benefits period, customers will have to continue the call and data facility by adding voice and data vaulter.