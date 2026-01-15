BSNL’s new SuperStar Wi-Fi plan promises 5,000GB data and OTT perks – But there’s more you should know

Home

BSNL has launched its SuperStar WiFi plan offering up to 5,000GB data, high-speed internet, and OTT benefits at an attractive annual price for heavy data users.

BSNL has rolled out a heavily promoted SuperStar Premium Wi-Fi plan that promises up to 5,000GB of data and speeds up to 200 Mbps, and is being offered at an effective price of ₹799 per month when customers pay for 12 months in advance. The move is being pushed as a Pongal/Makar Sankranti offer aimed at heavy-data users.

What’s in the bundle?

Under the promotional terms, subscribers get the high monthly data cap and multi-device streaming capability – features BSNL highlights for households that stream 4K video or download large files. The company’s social posts and partner reports also mention bundled OTT benefits, making the package feel more like a value bundle than a plain broadband plan.

The fine print you should watch

There’s a nuance that matters: these “massive” data plans often come with post-cap speed adjustments. According to BSNL tariff listings for SuperStar variants, speeds can fall sharply beyond the included data threshold (for some SuperStar plans the speed drops to single-digit Mbps beyond the cap). That means real-world experience will depend on how often you actually exceed the 5,000GB figure. Also, the ₹799 rate applies only on advance annual payment, not as a monthly-on-demand price.

How it compares to private rivals

Price wise, the offer undercuts many comparable packages from private fibre players – but it’s not just about numbers. Experts and comparisons point out that private operators often win on consistent performance, customer service, and wider availability of bundled OTT subscriptions across circles. For users whose top priority is raw data for a fixed budget, BSNL’s offer looks tempting; for those seeking consistent speeds and after-sales support, established private providers may still be preferable.

Who should consider switching

If your household truly needs multi-terabyte monthly data – for example, several simultaneous 4K streams, cloud backups, or a home office with heavy uploads and downloads – this promotional SuperStar plan could be a cost effective option. But check coverage in your area, confirm the post-cap speeds and OTT inclusions for your circle, and be sure you’re comfortable paying a year upfront to lock the discounted rate.

BSNL’s SuperStar push is loud and clear: more data for less money. It’s a compelling offer on paper, and possibly in practice – provided you read the terms, verify local availability, and accept the tradeoffs that come with ultra-low promotional pricing.

