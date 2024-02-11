Home

Budget-Friendly Moto G04 Set To Launch In India On February 15; Price Will Surprise You – Check Details Here

Motorola smartphones are known for their clean UI, and timely Android updates and the new Moto G04 takes this legacy forward. With 5000 mAh battery, Here's what it brings to the table.

Moto G04 will be launched on February 15 in India.

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone – Moto G04, in the Indian market, and its impressive features at this price will amaze you for sure. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery backup. The G04 is set to debut in India on February 15, 2024. Here are the details on the next budget smartphone.

Moto G04: Features, Specifications

Powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC and running Android 14, the Motorola Moto G04 is set to launch the day after Valentine’s Day. It will be available in four different colours for buyers to choose from: green, blue, orange, and black. The smartphone will have two RAM+Storage options: 4GB/64GB variant and 8GB/128GB variant. The smartphone is built around a 6.56″ 90Hz HD+ LCD and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It has a 16 MP primary camera on the rear and a 5 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Additionally, the Moto G04 has a Dolby Atmos sound system that enhances the listening experience for all music lovers.

Moto G04: Expected Price, Availability

Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone in India, the Moto G04, which is expected to be even more affordable than the Moto G24 Power, which starts at Rs 8,999. The Moto G04 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. While the smartphone was introduced for 119 euros (USD 128 or Rs. 10,640, approx.), it is expected to be priced lower in India. The teaser for the Moto G04 also reveals the colour options of the smartphone, which are likely to be green, blue, orange, and black, as suggested by the product page on Motorola’s website.

Moto G24: Features, Specifications

The Moto G24, recently launched in February 2024, boasts an array of features and specifications that cater to both style and functionality. Here’s a closer look at what this smartphone offers:

Display and Design: The G24 features a comfortable 6.56-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, promising a visually immersive experience. Its sleek design comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.

The G24 features a comfortable 6.56-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, promising a visually immersive experience. Its sleek design comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Performance and Battery: Under the hood, the G24 packs either a MediaTek Helio G85 or Dimensity 1080 processor, coupled with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. But the real highlight is the massive 6000mAh battery, which, combined with Motorola’s TurboPower charging technology, promises extended usage time without worry.

Under the hood, the G24 packs either a MediaTek Helio G85 or Dimensity 1080 processor, coupled with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. But the real highlight is the massive 6000mAh battery, which, combined with Motorola’s TurboPower charging technology, promises extended usage time without worry. Camera: On the photography front, the G24 boasts a triple camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera comes in at 8MP, perfect for capturing selfies and video calls.

On the photography front, the G24 boasts a triple camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera comes in at 8MP, perfect for capturing selfies and video calls. Software and Other Features: The G24 runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, providing a clean and secure user experience. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and expandable storage up to 1TB.

