New Delhi: Social media is abuzz with the inspiring story of Bumble CEO and co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who has become the world’s youngest woman billionaire after the online dating company went public in the US. “Today, @Bumble becomes a public company,” Wolfe Herd tweeted Thursday. “This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app—and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO.” Also Read - Social Networking App Bumble Gives Grants to 13 Small Indian Businesses as Support During COVID-19 Crisis

However, in case you are not aware of what the app is really about, we are here to tell you all about it. Ladies, please pay attention!

The app puts women in charge

Though there are several dating apps available online, Bumble really stands out! Unlike other dating apps, only female users can make the first contact with matched male users, while in same-sex matches either person can send a message first. While it has a similar swiping format as Tinder, women are asked to make the first move, giving them more control over the process. Matched men/women only have 24 hours to message a match, otherwise the match disappears.

Needless to say, it creates a safe environment for women given the fact that they face sexual harassment, gross comments and even the unsolicited d*ck pics. This way, women are also able to control who they talk to, instead of being bombarded with annoying messages by creeps and perverts.

“Bumble was created as a result of wanting something better for young women. Our team saw firsthand just how damaging social media can be and wanted there to be an internet that was both rooted in kindness and engineered to empower women,” Priti Joshi, Bumble global director of strategy had said in 2019.Not only that, you can also find a BFF, make a business connection through the app.

How to download

You can download the FREE Bumble app in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store and also access Bumble via your browser at bumble.com.

Just head to Google play store on your phone and type Bumble in the search box and just download. In case you need to up your dating game, you can also opt for Bumble Boost, wherein users can see everyone who swiped right, rematch with expired connections and extend matches by 24 hours among other features. Bumble Boost comes for Rs. 450 a month.

The origin story

Before Bumble, Wolfe Herd worked at Tinder as the co-founder, but left in 2012 and filed a sexual harassment suit against the company.Whitney Wolfe Herd cofounded Bumble in 2014 with Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev, who had launched Badoo in 2006. She said she was inspired to create a platform where women “make the first move” by her frustration with archaic gender norms controlling dating.

Endorsed by Priyanka Chopra

The popular dating app, is marketed by global star like Priyanka. In 2018, Chopra had announced her partnership with Bumble as partner, advisor and investor. Believing that investing in women is the key to economic growth and social transformation, the Desi girl had said, “In working with Whitney (Bumble founder) and her team over the past year, I’m inspired by the real, positive change Bumble is creating and I’m proud to have the opportunity to contribute to this movement as a partner,” she said.

In a statement from Bumble, Chopra also said, “Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that’s the uniqueness of what Bumble delivers – a digital community that encompasses all that, while empowering women to take charge of their lives.”

Serena Williams, the global sports and fashion icon and investor, is also serving as an investor in its Bumble Fund.