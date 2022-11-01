San Francisco: Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, announced in a tweet on Tuesday that users will now be able to buy the Blue verification tick mark at the price of $8 per month. Users will also get some benefits such as primacy in search and replies.Also Read - IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Bangladesh T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 2 Wed

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022



The new owner of social media platform tweeted that the disparity between those who have the blue checkmark and those who don't will no longer be there. The price will be adjusted according to the country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

He also said that the benefits included in the purchased account are ability to post long video and audio, lessen the number of ads by half and also paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter.