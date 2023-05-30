Home

Can AI Make Typos? ChatGPT’s Viral Spelling Error Shows No Editor Jobs Are At Risk

New Delhi: Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has become a popular tool among people for a wide range of tasks. The AI tool is always in the news for its automated response and for its accuracy. It can write essays, poems, business ideas and even tackle exam questions, all with so much. However, no technology is perfect and a recent screenshot on Reddit showing a typo made by ChatGPT has intrigued social media users, evoking various reactions from people.

The Reddit user shared a screenshot of a conversation with GPT-4 showing the chatbot made a typographical error while answering a question. Answering a query on “pet shop recording concerns”, the chatbot spelled the word “infringing” incorrectly and wrote “infrishing any local laws” in the answer.

However, when the user asked what the word “infrishing” meant, the chatbot corrected the mistake. “Apologies for the confusion. “Infrishing” seems to be a typographical error. The correct term should have been “infringing,” which means to actively break the terms of a law, agreement, or to violate rights…” it said.

An individual wrote, “Its training data must be riddled with typos. I wonder if that is where it is from.” To this, the original poster replied, “In its own words, ‘As an AI developed by OpenAI, I don’t make typographical errors in the same way a human typing on a keyboard might.

Meanwhile, some users claimed that they have had similar experiences with Chat GPT. “Yes. Yesterday it spelt dam bursting as ‘damn bursting’. The other day it used the word ‘aguish’ and a while back it got phased and fazed mixed up. Just because it’s machine produced doesn’t mean it’s perfect,” wrote one.

