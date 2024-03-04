Home

Technology

Can AI Replace Human Intelligence? Here’s What You Should Know

Can AI Replace Human Intelligence? Here’s What You Should Know

Is AI better than humans? Will it take my job? Here are all your questions, answered. Read more to find out.

Can AI replace Humans? (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence, in its most common terms, is still understood as a trained computer mind, that thinks like a human mind. Ever since the term “AI” was coined by a computer scientist, Arthur Samuel, in 1952, people all around were fascinated by how a computer programme could learn to play checkers. Fast forward to 2022, when OpenAI launched ChatGPT, and generative AI models became more common soon after.

Trending Now

With the superfast pace of these AI’s, many of us wonder if, AI’s will take over human jobs, Are they smarter than us Humans? And most importantly, Can AI replace Humans? Let us dive deeper into these questions.

You may like to read

How Smart Are AIs?

Ever since its release, Artificial Intelligence has seen significant advancements. Many AI experts predict that human-level machine intelligence (HLMI) could occur within 45 years with a 50% chance and within 9 years with a 10% chance, meaning they do have a chance to learn how to imitate the human mind. Interestingly, AI systems have already surpassed humans in certain domains for example:

strategy games

surgery

driving cars

However, AI still lacks the ability to think independently or even understand human behavior and its nuances oh and lets not forget decision making based on common sense. AI is programmed by us Humans and as of now they are devoid of any emotional intelligence as well as common sense. Thus rendering all popular beliefs useless, artificial intelligence (AI) is merely well-trained to carry out particular tasks within their defined parameters.

Can AI Replace Humans?

While it is never really just black and white, AI is not expected to replace humans entirely. Instead, the consensus from most of the experts in the subject suggest that AI will augment human capabilities rather than replace them.

And similar to what we discussed above, AI is yet far from replacing humans or human intelligence. While AI can perform tasks quickly and accurately, it lacks the depth of general intelligence, creativity, and social understanding that humans possess

It is however predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could eventually progress to artificial general intelligence (AGI), gaining cognitive traits similar to those of humans, such as creativity and emotional awareness.

Can AI take Human Jobs?

While AI lacks emotional intelligence as well as common sense of humans, it is eventually a computer. And yes, it is really fast. So as far as all automated tasks, calculations, repetitive tasks, and others, AI can and most likely would take up human jobs, and oh, add driving to the list. But what jobs are left out then?

Well, jobs involving complex decision-making, strategic thinking, and interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI. It still struggles with tasks requiring human-like cognitive abilities, creativity, and emotional intelligence, thereby, shifting the jobs which us humans can do.

With the rapid changes in technology, it is important to keep up with the trend. And it is rightly said,

Keep friends close, Keep AI closer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.