In a sad news for millions of people around the world, Google Photos on Wednesday announced that it is no longer offer unlimited free storage for your "high quality" photos starting next year. Starting on June 1, 2021, new photo and video uploads will count towards the 15GB of free storage included with every Google Account.

Meanwhile, Google is also introducing a new policy of deleting data from inactive accounts that haven't been logged in to for at least two years. This applies to your Gmail, Drive

Simply put, if you are inactive on the service for over two years or over your storage limit for over two years, then Google may delete your content across multiple services.

Here’s what Google has to say about it:

”If you are inactive in one or more of these services for two years, Google may delete the content in the product in which you’re inactive. Similarly, if you are over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

We will notify you multiple times before we attempt to remove any content so you have ample opportunities to take action. The simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet