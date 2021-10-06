New Delhi: In a bid to expand its product portfolio, the multinational company Canon on Wednesday launched the EOS VR System, a new virtual reality (VR) video production system, in the Indian market. The system comprises a dedicated lens along with the two computer software applications. The new model will be available in the Indian market from December-end at a price of Rs 1,79,995.Also Read - Karnataka Photographer Builds Camera-Shaped House 'Click', Names His Sons 'Canon, Epson & Nikon'

The company in a statement said, “With the increasing market demand for VR, Canon is leveraging its optical technologies nurtured through the development and production of the EOS interchangeable lens camera system, to establish a new VR video production system that realises high-quality images alongside an efficient production workflow.” Also Read - Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 14: Answer Five Questions For The Day, Win Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera

How does the first VR video production system look like? Also Read - Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India: Price, Features

The new EOS VR System consists of mirrorless cameras, a dedicated lens, and computer software. Users can capture VR videos by attaching the dedicated lens to the camera, and then utilise the computer software to convert the resulting image files to a standard VR file format, making the post-production process easy. The multinational company Canon has been specialised in making optical, imaging, and industrial products.

The new RF5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens is a dedicated RF lens equipped with two fisheye lenses, which seeks to produce a parallax effect that can be used to create 3D 180-degree VR images. When attached to the EOS R5 mirrorless camera, the lens enables users to harness the camera’s 8K3 recording capabilities to produce ultra-high definition.

Through the new updated technologies, the company Canon hopes to cater to the wide-ranging needs of various users, be it VR image creators, production houses, or new users just starting their VR video production journey.

(With Inputs From IANS)