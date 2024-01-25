Home

Cellecor Gadgets Limited Sparks Republic Day Euphoria with Tamannaah Bhatia as New Ambassador

New Delhi: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a prominent player in the electronics device business and India’s most trusted brand in the affordable category, is set to take the tech world by storm this Republic Day with a dazzling showcase of their latest offerings. The company, known for its range of products, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs, is ready to introduce a new chapter in its journey by revealing Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of Cellecor’s Earbuds and Smartwatch categories.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited employs a robust and sustainable business strategy, centering around the procurement, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic products to cater to the continually expanding need for high-quality devices at competitive prices.

Republic Day Extravaganza Unveiled This Republic Day, Cellecor is gearing up for a spectacular event to unveil its latest collaboration with the renowned Tamannaah Bhatia.

The celebrated actress and model will graciously take center stage as the ambassador for Cellecor’s Earbuds and Smartwatch categories, injecting a dose of glamour into the tech giant’s already remarkable lineup. Fusion of Elegance and Technology: Tamannaah Bhatia for Cellecor Earbuds Tamannaah Bhatia’s association with Cellecor’s Earbuds is poised to redefine style and innovation in the world of audio accessories.

These earbuds, presented as a fashion statement, promise impeccable sound quality combined with a touch of sophistication. With Tamannaah’s endorsement, Cellecor aims to revolutionize the way users experience music, calls, and more.

Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Cellecor’s Smartwatch Collection As the nation celebrates Republic Day, Cellecor introduces Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of their Smartwatch category.

These smartwatches go beyond mere timekeeping, offering an extension of one’s lifestyle.

Packed with features seamlessly integrated into daily routines, Cellecor’s Smartwatches, endorsed by Tamannaah, are set to elevate the tech game for enthusiasts across the nation.

A Stellar Partnership: Cellecor x Tamannaah Bhatia The collaboration between Cellecor and Tamannaah Bhatia is more than just a product endorsement; it symbolizes the fusion of technology and entertainment. Tamannaah’s grace and charm align seamlessly with Cellecor’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, stylish tech solutions.

(With ANI Inputs)

