New Delhi: In a latest development, the Central government on Tuesday banned another set 43 mobile apps. The ban was done by of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as these 43 Chinese mobile apps were reportedly engaged in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The order was issued under the section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," read the official statement.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.