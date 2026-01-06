CES 2026: Acer upgrades Swift, Predator and Nitro laptop lineup with new Intel panther lake CPUs

Home

At CES 2026, Acer debuted refreshed Swift, Predator, and Nitro laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs. These AI-centric machines offer enhanced NPUs, OLED displays, and massive battery improvements.

At CES 2026, Acer has made a massive splash by refreshing its most popular laptop lineups-Swift, Predator, and Nitro-with the newly unveiled Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. These machines represent a significant leap in AI-integrated computing, focusing on performance, efficiency, and advanced neural processing capabilities.

Acer Swift Series: The Ultimate AI Ultrabook

Leading the charge is the new Acer Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI. These laptops are among the first to feature the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs, which include a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of delivering over 50 TOPS. This power is harnessed for Acer’s proprietary “Sense” features, which optimize battery life and enhance video conferencing through real-time background noise cancellation and gaze correction.

The Swift 14 AI features a stunning 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, housed in a thin-and-light aluminum chassis. With the new Series 3 architecture, Acer claims these laptops can reach up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, making them a top contender for professionals on the move.

Predator Series: Hardcore Gaming Meets AI

For gamers, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has been updated to squeeze every bit of power from the high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 chips. Paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs, the Helios Neo 16 is designed for high-refresh-rate gaming and heavy content creation.

The Predator line also introduces the Vortex Flow cooling system, which uses AI to predict thermal loads and adjust fan speeds before the hardware begins to throttle. The 16-inch Mini-LED panel now supports a 250Hz refresh rate, providing deep blacks and vibrant colors that rival high-end desktop monitors.

Nitro Series: Power for the Masses

The budget-friendly Acer Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16 have also received the Series 3 treatment. By integrating the Core Ultra Series 3, Acer is bringing AI-driven gaming features-like DLSS 4 frame generation support and AI-enhanced audio-to a much more accessible price point.

The Nitro series now features a more refined, “stealth” design, moving away from the aggressive red accents of previous years in favor of a sophisticated matte black finish. Despite the slimmer profile, Acer has managed to fit in a larger battery and upgraded dual-fan cooling.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift AI models are expected to hit the shelves in Q1 2026, starting at approximately $1,199. The Predator Helios Neo 16 will follow shortly after with a starting price of $1,699, while the Nitro V series remains the value king, starting at $899.

With these launches, Acer is clearly positioning itself as a leader in the “AI PC” era, leveraging Intel’s latest silicon to redefine what users expect from their portable hardware.

