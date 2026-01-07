Home

CES 2026: Lenovo introduces smarter AI-powered ThinkPads, ThinkBooks and Desktops

Lenovo unveiled AI-powered ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, desktops and its new Qira personal AI at CES 2026, highlighting smarter computing, cross-device intelligence and future-ready concept devices.

Las Vegas – At the world’s biggest technology expo, CES 2026, Lenovo pulled back the curtain on a bold new era of AI-enabled computing – showcasing laptops, desktops, concept devices and a powerful cross-device AI platform that together highlight its “Smarter AI for All” vision.

From business-ready Think devices to experimental rollable laptops, Lenovo’s lineup reflects how deeply AI is shaping the future of personal and professional computing.

Next-Gen ThinkPad, ThinkBook & ThinkCentre Devices

Lenovo unveiled refreshed ThinkPad and ThinkBook models designed for smarter workplaces, combining cutting-edge hardware with built-in AI capabilities. These devices aim to make tasks like multitasking, security and collaboration easier and more intuitive than ever before.

On the desktop side, the ThinkCentre lineup received upgrades focused on seamless performance and AI-enhanced workflows – perfect for hybrid and enterprise environments.

People working on the go will also benefit from thinner, lighter designs and optimized AI features that help balance productivity with battery life and efficient performance.

Qira: A Personal AI That Works Across Devices

A standout announcement was Lenovo Qira, a new personal AI assistant designed to operate across supported Lenovo and Motorola devices – from laptops and desktops to tablets and phones.

Unlike traditional assistants that stay locked inside one app, Qira can understand context, coordinate tasks and adapt to user needs in real time, bringing a more connected and intuitive experience to everyday computing.

Lenovo emphasized that privacy and user control are top priorities – Qira only processes information when you allow it, and you decide what it can access and assist with.

Bold Concept Devices Point to the Future

CES 2026 wasn’t just about polished products – Lenovo also showcased a range of visionary proof-of-concept devices that hint at what’s coming next. These include rollable and adaptive displays, futuristic AI hardware and smart accessories designed to expand how we interact with technology.

Some of the most talked-about concepts include rollable laptops that expand workspace on demand and next-generation interaction models that could redefine productivity and portability.

What this means for you?

Lenovo’s CES 2026 showcase comes at a time when AI is rapidly reshaping every corner of computing – from how devices think to how we work, create, and communicate. With smarter hardware, unified AI experiences like Qira and bold innovations on display, Lenovo is positioning itself as a key player in the next chapter of personal technology.

Whether you’re a business professional, creative creator or everyday user, the company’s latest announcements signal a future where your devices don’t just respond – they anticipate and support you.

