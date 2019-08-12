New Delhi: India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 will reach the orbit of the moon on August 20 and land on its surface by September 7, stated the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said, “On 14th early morning, around 3:30, we are going to have a maneuver called trans-lunar injection, by this maneuver, Chandrayaan 2 will leave earth and move towards the moon.” He added, “We plan to have a series of maneuvers around the moon, finally on Sep 7 we will be landing on the moon, this is our plan.”

The 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22. This three-module spacecraft comprises of an orbiter, lander, and rover. “After launching Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, we did five maneuvers. The Chandrayaan-2 composite body is now revolving around the earth,” said Sivan. Commenting on the next crucial maneuver that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning, Sivan said, “At around 3.30 am on August 14, we are going to have a maneuver called trans-lunar injection. By this maneuver, the Chandrayaan-2 will leave the earth and move towards the moon. On August 20, we will be reaching the moon.”

The ISRO Chairman added, “Then, we will be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, the Chandrayaan-2 will be around the moon on August 20. Subsequently, we have planned to have a series of maneuvers around the moon and finally, on September 7, we will be landing on the moon near its south pole.”

All the systems of the spacecraft were inspected thoroughly and they were found to be in good condition functioning properly. Notably, in the upcoming months, especially in December, the space scientists would be busy as the space agency would undertake missions to launch small satellites. “In December, we are going to have a very important mission. It’s a small satellite launcher. This is for the first time we are going to have this mission,” noted Sivan.