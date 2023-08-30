Home

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Sends First Photo Of Vikram Lander Drilling On Moon’s Surface

Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Sends First Photo Of Vikram Lander Drilling On Moon’s Surface

Pragyan rover clicked a picture of Vikram lander on Wednesday morning.

The six-wheeled rover moves at a speed of 1 cm per second and uses navigation cameras to scan its surroundings. (Image: X/@isro)

Pragyan Rover Sends Photo Of Vikram Lander: Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicked a picture of Vikram Lander on Wednesday morning. There are 2 navigation cameras installed on the rover from which this photo has been clicked. In this, the payload “Chaste” mounted on Vikram Lander is seen drilling on the surface. This payload measures temperatures at the surface and at depth.

Trending Now

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon on August 23 at 6.04 pm. After this, the rover came out. ISRO had confirmed the rover’s exit from the lander about 14 hours after landing. The cameras of the rover have been developed by the Electro-Optics Systems Laboratory.

You may like to read

Sulfur Found On South Pole Of The Moon

On the sixth day of reaching the Moon (29 August), Chandrayaan sent the second observation. According to this, there is a presence of sulfur on the south pole of the moon. The presence of aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, and titanium has also been detected on the surface of the moon.

Apart from this, manganese, silicon, and oxygen are also present in the lunar soil, while the search for hydrogen is going on. That is, till now a total of 9 elements have been found in the soil of the moon. LIBS, i.e., Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope payload mounted on Pragyan Rover has sent these observations.

This Oxygen Cannot Be Breathed Directly

However, the oxygen found on the soil of the moon is not in a form that it can be breathed directly. It is in oxide form. Earlier, NASA also detected oxygen in the lunar soil. That’s why ISRO was already prepared to find a similar kind of oxygen here.

Oxide is a category of chemical compound. It has one or more oxygen atoms along with the element in its structure. Such as Li2O, CO2, H2O, etc. H2O means water. After getting oxygen, ISRO is now searching for H, i.e., hydrogen.

Laser Used For This Experiment

In this experiment, a high-focus laser is used on the sample surface, i.e., lunar soil or stone. Plasma is formed when the surface is heated. The element is detected by studying the spectrum made from it. Different elements have different spectra.

Rover Moving At Speed Of 1 CM Per Second

The six-wheeled rover weighs 26 kg. On Thursday morning, about 14 hours after landing, ISRO confirmed the rover’s exit. The lander landed on the moon on August 23 at 6.04 p.m. It moves at a speed of 1 cm per second and uses navigation cameras to scan its surroundings.

Benefit Of Knowing The Temperature Of South Pole

ISRO chief S Somnath said that they chose the Moon’s South Pole because it may have the potential to settle humans in the future. Sunlight lasts for a short time at the South Pole.

Now that Chandrayaan-3 is sending clear information about temperature and other things there, scientists will try to understand how much capacity the soil of the Moon’s south pole actually holds.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES