Chandrayaan 3: Why Landing On The Lunar South Pole, On The Dark Side Of Moon, Is Considered ‘Dangerous’?

What makes India’s attempt unique is the endeavor of Chandrayaan 3 to make a soft-landing on the treacherous south pole of the lunar surface.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft—India’s third lunar mission—will attempt to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole on what is known as the dark side of the moon. If successful, India will become only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to have successfully landed on the lunar surface.

However, what makes India’s attempt unique is the endeavor of Chandrayaan 3 to make a soft-landing on the treacherous south pole of the lunar surface, more popularly known as the dark side of the moon.

Here’s why landing on the lunar South Pole is considered such a dangerous task:

The South Pole is considered a cold and treacherous place on the lunar surface. Drenched in perpetual darkness, it is aptly known as the dark side of the moon and exploring this mysterious lunar region is sure to uncover many secrets hitherto unknown to the science.

The moon’s South Pole cannot be viewed from the earth as it remains hidden due to being obscured in darkness. Therefore, the region has not been studied extensively and whatever little we know about it, comes from the data transmitted by aerial.

As Russia’s Luna-25 and India’s Chandrayaan set out to land on the moon’s so-called “dark side”, the biggest question everyone asked is why no spacecraft has managed to land on the lunar South Pole so far. The answer, as space scientists have revealed, is that landing on the southern pole of the moon presents multi-pronged challenges; the temperatures can drop to a bone-chilling -230 degrees Celsius, the terrain is rugged, treacherous and not much is known as the most of the areas at the South Pole has covered in everlasting darkness.

Situated on the edge of the Aitken basin, the largest impact basin on the Moon, the lunar South Pole offers a unique opportunity to study materials from the Moon’s deep crust and mantle. Delving into these materials could unveil critical insights into planetary formation, early solar system dynamics, and potential resource utilisation for future lunar missions. (Image: Shutterstock)

Why explore the lunar South Pole?

Exploring the lunar South Pole presents a unique opportunity to explore the early solar system as the craters in the regions, which have remained unscathed by sunlight for millions of years, may contain hydrogen and water ice from the early solar system. The study of these primordial elements could provide new insights into the moon’s early history.

Lunar South Pole Terrain

The lunar South Pole is cold, treacherous region of the moon with unforgiving and rugged terrain with harsh cold temperatures than can plummet to minus 230 degrees Celcius

Daylight periods can reach up to 130°F (54°C), while in the shadow craters, temperatures can drop to as low as -334°F (-203°C).

Chandrayaan-3

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to make its landing on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday, August 23, at approximately 18:04 IST. Chandrayaan-3 represents ISRO’s endeavour to achieve a successful soft landing on the moon. If successful, India will become the fourth country in the world to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

The world will be watching closely as India aims to make its mark in lunar exploration, demonstrating its capabilities and expertise in space missions.

