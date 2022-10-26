E-Textile Technology: Today, technology has become so advanced that sometimes it all seems unbelievable. In fact, we have become so dependent on technology that we cannot even imagine life without it. Moreover, it is evolving further. One such example is the smartphone charger that is touted to replace the conventional charger. A new technology called E-Textile is making its way into the market and is said to change the process of phone charging forever. It is because E-Textile will use our clothes to charge the smartphone.Also Read - Smartphone Craze! 16-Year-Old West Bengal Girl Tries to Sell Blood to Buy Phone Worth Rs 9000

What is E-Textile Technology?

E-Textile is a special fabric that is very different from ordinary clothes, and we would be wearing clothes made of this special fabric. These clothes will be charging the phones. The clothes made by using this fabric save and store solar energy inside them and you can use it whenever you want and charge your smartphone. The bigger the cloth, the more solar energy it will store inside itself, and you will be able to charge your smartphone more often. Also Read - Festival 2022: Buying A Smart TV This Dhanteras? Keep These Things In Mind - Watch Video

Where did this technology come from?

This technology is the brainchild of scientists at Nottingham Trent University who have prepared this special cloth. This special fabric stores solar energy that can be used to charge your gadgets. These gadgets include smartphones as well as smartwatches and earbuds. Also Read - Oppo Cuts Price Of THIS Smartphone; Features, Specifications And Other Details Inside

The fabric is equipped with solar cells

As we told you that this special fabric saves and stores solar energy and for this, scientists have used 1,200 small photovoltaic cells (solar panels) in it. This is the reason why solar energy is stored inside it, using which you can charge your gadgets. This fabric is capable of generating 400 milliwatts of electric energy, so you will be able to charge your gadgets easily.