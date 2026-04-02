Home

Technology

ChatGPT available in Apple CarPlay: Why this iOS update is mandatory - Heres how to access

ChatGPT available in Apple CarPlay: Why this iOS update is mandatory – Here’s how to access

Apple CarPlay has recently introduced direct access to ChatGPT. With this feature drivers can interact with the AI chatbot through a voice-centric interface.

ChatGPT available in Apple CarPlay: Why this iOS update is mandatory - Here’s how to access

Apple users to get ChatGPT in CarPlay: In a major development, Apple CarPlay has officially announced its direct access to ChatGPT. Through this feature drivers can interact with the AI chatbot through a voice-centric interface which is integrated into their car’s dashboard, as per a report by 9to5 Mac. The recent software release by the tech giant supports ‘voice-based conversational apps,’ allowing the chatbot to function within a safety-focused environment. According to the report, this feature is currently available for iPhones running iOS 26.4 or higher. By focusing on voice interaction the rollout makes ChatGPT one of the first major AI tools to function directly within Apple’s in-car system.

ChatGPT In Apple CarPlay: Key Features

The feature works only through voice to meet safety rules.

To use this feature, users give commands verbally and get audio replies.

No full-text responses are shown on the dashboard to avoid driver distraction.

The screen displays a list of recent voice interactions.

Basic controls such as buttons to mute the mic and end the conversation, are available.

Chatgpt In Apple Carplay: Here’s How To Access The Feature

Those who want to use the AI feature have to open the ChatGPT app from the CarPlay home screen. After tapping on the app, the voice-recognition system gets activated for the session.

The on-screen dashboard has a simplified view and serves as a primarily control hub, which is more than an information display. This design follows Apple’s latest updates which enables AI apps in CarPlay only if they use voice-based interaction. It also meet all the safety rules.

Chatgpt In Apple Carplay: Software Requirements

This feature is available only through the latest version of the ChatGPT app on a compatible iPhone.

It requires iOS 26.4 update.

The update also allows third-party AI apps to connect with CarPlay hardware.

ChatGPT is one of the first major AI tools to use the system.

The feature’s primary aim is a hands-free experience which reduces the need to use phone screens while driving.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.