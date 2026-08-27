Will your ChatGPT conversations be used to feed ads as company rolls out new feature in India? OpenAI explains

Logged-in adults using ChatGPT’s Free and Go tiers will see ads, while the Go plan costs Rs 399 a month. Users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education plans will remain unaffected and continue to use ChatGPT without ads.

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The company said ChatGPT will not display ads on accounts belonging to users under 18. Representational Image

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT ads to India as the AI company looks to generate more revenue from its widely used chatbot ahead of a planned public listing. Ads will appear for logged-in adults using the Free and Go tiers, with the Go plan available for ₹399 a month in India. Sponsored content will be placed at the bottom of responses, clearly labelled and kept separate from ChatGPT’s answers. Paid users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education plans will remain on an ad-free version.

The company said users’ chats, memories, chat history and personal details will remain inaccessible to advertisers, adding that it does not sell user data. Advertisers will only receive aggregated campaign data, including metrics such as impressions and clicks.

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The company said ChatGPT will not display ads on accounts belonging to users under 18, including those it identifies as minors. It also said ads will not appear alongside sensitive topics such as health, mental health or politics.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT surpassed 1 billion weekly users globally. India is its second-largest market, with more than 100 million people using the chatbot every week as of February 2026 across groups such as students, developers, educators and enterprises.

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OpenAI first announced plans to start testing ads within ChatGPT in January 2026, to diversify its revenue streams and drive expansion.

The company launched its ad pilot in the United States in February and reached more than $100 million in annualised revenue within six weeks. It subsequently expanded the programme to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and South Korea. Notably, ChatGPT Ads were launched in 31 European countries last week, including major markets such as Germany, France, Spain and Italy.