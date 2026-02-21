Home

ChatGPT crosses 100 million weekly users in India - Gen Z emerges as the biggest driver of the AI boom

India surpasses 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, with 18–24-year-olds sending nearly half the messages. Young professionals and students are driving AI adoption for work, coding, and productivity tasks nationwide.

ChatGPT crosses 100 million weekly users in India (AI Generated image)

In another impressive feat, India now has more than 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users making it one of the biggest markets for the AI tool, second only to the US. This comes as part of a wider data release from OpenAI showcasing various trends in how people use ChatGPT around the world.

Key insights from the report show Gen Z Indians are driving most conversations on ChatGPT. Indians in the age group of 18-24 send 46% of all messages on the AI chatbot in the country.

When you look at up to 34-year-olds, they make up close to 80% of all conversations on ChatGPT in India.

India is using ChatGPT for more than just “casual conversation”

Globally, 30% of all conversations on ChatGPT are related to work. In India, this number jumps to 35%.

Users in India are a lot more reliant on ChatGPT for productivity. Whether it’s to help write notes, review code, get technical help, edit documents, or improve workflows – Indians are using ChatGPT as a tool to get work done.

Indians are using ChatGPT for technical tasks at higher rates

42% of all conversations on ChatGPT across the world are related to “General/Basic conversation”. Only 16% of all conversations in India can be classified as general/basic.

Which means that Indians are using ChatGPT for more than chatting about the weather. Be it seeking data analytics advice or coding help using GitHub’s CoRex, Indians are using ChatGPT to get more tech-related work done.

Cities like Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are leading when it comes to code and developer-related queries on ChatGPT.

What’s next for India and artificial intelligence?

Looks like ChatGPT isn’t going anywhere soon. As more and more Indians – particularly youth – lean on AI-powered tools like ChatGPT for learning, work and day-to-day productivity we’re likely to see more innovation rooted here in India.

