ChatGPT DOWN! Global outage hits OpenAI chatbot, users report severe errors, login failures

OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT faced a major global outage on Friday, with users reporting disruptions in log in and related AI services.

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ChatGPT DOWN! Global outage hits OpenAI chatbot, users report severe errors, login failures

ChatGPT DOWN! OpenAI’s famous AI chatbot — ChatGPT — this morning faced a major global outage on Friday. Users, including those in India, reported disruptions in accessing AI services. OpenAI’s service status page said that the tech company is currently detecting a problem which is affecting conversations, account access and API functionality. Users have reported difficulty logging in and loading chats during the disruption.

According to outage monitoring platform Downdetector, thousands of users from United States reported issues while using the AI chatbot. Similar complaints also emerged from several Indian cities, including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The major outage affected several OpenAI products, including ChatGPT, developer APIs, DALL-E, Codex and Sora.

Users took to social media platforms and said that ChatGPT was failing to respond and was displaying network errors. Some users also mentioned that the chatbot is working but not replying. Other users reported slow performance and issues with voice dictation features.

However, OpenAI had not issued any notification or detailed explanation of the outage. The outage was reported as AI tools are being widely adopted by people, developers and businesses for small to big tasks, including productivity, coding, content creation and research.

Several users shared screenshots complaining about errors such as “too many concurrent connections” while attempting to log in to their accounts.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot designed by OpenAI that allows users to ask questions and interact through natural conversation. The company released the chatbot on November 30, 2022.

Built on OpenAI’s large language models, it is capable of understanding and responding to text prompts in a human-like manner. ChatGPT is widely used by students, developers and businesses for tasks such as research, writing, learning, coding and brainstorming.