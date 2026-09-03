ChatGPT down: Hundreds of users report issues with ChatGPT, Claude and X’s Grok

Major AI platforms including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Grok report widespread service disruptions while OpenAI teasers a new security project.

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ChatGPT, Claude DOWN

ChatGPT down: In a significant development, hundreds of users from across the world reported issued with operating seveal generative AI platforms including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and X’s Grok chatbots. According to Downdetector, 37555 users reported outage in ChatGPT and 1399 reported the same for Claude at 20:48 hours on Thursday.

OpenAI acknowledged service disruptions affecting users, citing “elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex” and confirming they are “investigating the issue for listed services”. Around the same time, ChatGPT posted an animated clip on X showing stars gathering in formation, captioned “The stars are almost aligned”. Shortly prior, OpenAI released a preview for Astra, claiming it “represents a significant advance in cybersecurity capability, reaching the Critical threshold under our Preparedness Framework.”

Concurrently, Anthropic stated they “identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5” and confirmed they “are working on a fix”. The provider later clarified that the only remaining affected models were “Opus 4.8 and Opus 5”, noting “rest of the models have recovered to baseline error rate”. Additionally, Elon Musk’s AI service Grok acknowledged it “is experiencing issues”, adding, “We are working on restoring service as quickly as possible.”

ChatGPT to run ads in India for users of Free, Go tiers

In another update, US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced it is expanding ‘ChatGPT Ads’ to India, one of its largest markets, to further monetise its popular chatbot ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

The rollout will show ads to logged‑in adults on the Free and Go tiers — the latter priced at Rs 399 per month in India. The sponsored products or services featured in the ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses.

These advertisements will be clearly labelled and visually separate from ChatGPT’s answers, the company said. Paid subscribers on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education tiers will continue to enjoy ad‑free service.

The company said that users’ chats, chat history, memories, or personal details are inaccessible to advertisers and that it does not sell user data to advertisers. Advertisers will instead receive aggregate campaign-performance information, such as impressions and clicks.