ChatGPT Down: Users Complain Question Request Failing As Platform Hit By Global Outage

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly down globally, with users reporting failed question requests.

New Delhi: OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly down globally, with users reporting failed question requests. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, the issue with the OpenAI chatbot started at about 6:10 pm, and over 5,500 users worldwide have reported problems with the service within a couple of hours.

