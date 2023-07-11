Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
ChatGPT Down: Users Complain Question Request Failing As Platform Hit By Global Outage
OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly down globally, with users reporting failed question requests.
New Delhi: OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly down globally, with users reporting failed question requests. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, the issue with the OpenAI chatbot started at about 6:10 pm, and over 5,500 users worldwide have reported problems with the service within a couple of hours.
