Home

Technology

ChatGPT for android finally gets real Thinking Mode - Heres whats new for plus users

ChatGPT for android finally gets real ‘Thinking Mode’ – Here’s what’s new for plus users

OpenAI rolls out the "Thinking Mode" for Android, bringing advanced o1 reasoning models to mobile. Users can now toggle "Extended Thinking" for better accuracy in coding, math, and complex logic.

OpenAI has officially rolled out a significant update for its ChatGPT Android app, bringing a genuine “Thinking Mode” to mobile users. This move aims to bridge the gap between the mobile experience and the desktop version, allowing users to access advanced reasoning capabilities on the go. While a “thinking” toggle previously appeared in some versions of the app, it was largely a visual placeholder that defaulted to standard processing. Now, Android users have manual control over how much time the AI spends “deliberating” before providing an answer.

What is ChatGPT Thinking Mode?

The new feature is powered by OpenAI’s o1 series of reasoning models. Unlike traditional AI models that predict the next word in a sequence almost instantly, the “Thinking” mode utilizes a process called “Chain-of-Thought” reasoning. This allows the AI to break down complex problems into smaller, logical steps, refining its internal thought process before outputting a final response.

This update introduces a new toggle in the chat settings that allows users to choose between three distinct modes:

Instant: Prioritizes speed for simple queries and quick lookups.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Auto: The app automatically decides the level of reasoning required based on the complexity of the prompt.

Thinking (Extended): Allocates significantly more computing power and time to the model, ensuring high accuracy for difficult tasks.

Better Reasoning and Professional Utility

The introduction of real “Extended Thinking” on Android is a game-changer for professionals who rely on AI for technical tasks. According to early reports, the mode is particularly effective for debugging code, solving multi-step math problems, and generating detailed strategic plans. While it takes longer to respond—sometimes up to 10 or 20 seconds—the results are often more nuanced and carry fewer hallucinations than standard models.

Additionally, OpenAI has paired this update with a new “formatting block” feature. When you ask ChatGPT to draft a formal document or an email, it now appears in a dedicated, editable block. This allows users to make minor tweaks or request specific changes to a section without having to regenerate the entire response, streamlining mobile productivity.

What are the Availability and Limitations?

Currently, the advanced Thinking toggle is exclusive to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers. Free-tier users will still see the standard response mode, which lacks the “extended” reasoning depth.

While the rollout is currently live for Android users via the Google Play Store, iOS users may have to wait a bit longer, as the feature is reportedly appearing in stages on the Apple platform. To access the new mode, Android users should ensure they are on the latest version of the app and check the “Personalization” or “Model” settings within the interface.

As competition intensifies from rivals like Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s focus on “computing at inference”giving the AI more time to think-marks a shift toward prioritizing accuracy and depth over pure speed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.