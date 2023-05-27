Home

ChatGPT For iPhones Now Available For Download In India: Here’s How to Use it

ChatGPT allows users to view the history of their chats, similar to the web version and they can also disable the Chat History and Training option.

ChatGPT Latest Update: The ChatGPT app for iPhones is now available for download in India, the company said in a tweet. Notably, ChatGPT was first rolled out in the US, followed by 11 more countries this month. OpenAI, the app developer said that the iOS app is now rolling out to over 30 countries.

The app version of the ChatGPT could be useful for users as information can be accessed on the go. Currently, ChatGPT remains available via the web on PC, Android, and iOS platforms, though an app typically offers smoother performance and interface.

ChatGPT Available For Free via Apple App Store

ChatGPT is available to download for free via Apple App Store. It should be noted that the ChatGPT allows users to view the history of their chats, similar to the web version and they can also disable the Chat History and Training option if they don’t want OpenAI to access it to train the GPT language model.

ChatGPT otherwise offers same functionalities as the web version and the users can ask questions, and ChatGPT will conversationally provide answers and solutions.

Significantly, ChatGPT app includes an option to upgrade to GPT Plus, however, the pricing is in Indian Rupees (Rs 1,999). But the web version only shows the price in US dollars ($20).

Last year, ChatGPT was released for public use as a web version and has become one of the most successful tech launches till date. It became the fastest-growing platform in the world, clocking 100 million users in the first two months after its public release.

ChatGPT’s iOS app could also be a big hit among Indian users as the platform is already popular among many young users. The app understands languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. The app can also respond in Hindi, although the proficiency may not be as high as it is in English.

Here’s How to Download ChatGPT And Use The App

You just need to head to the app store and search ChatGPT.

After this, one official app will then appear on your screen.

Then you download the app by tapping on get.

After installing the app, you to log in using a Google account, Microsoft account or Apple account.

You can also create your new account on ChatGPT.

Then you will have to key in your phone number for OTP verification.

After it is done, ChatGPT is now set to answer all your queries.

