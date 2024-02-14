Home

ChatGPT Latest Update: Uses Can Enable New “Memory” Feature Of The AI; Check All Details Here

OpenAI's ChatGPT has recently introduced a new memory feature for its users, but what does it bring to the table? And what does it exactly "memorise"?

ChatGPT launches new memory feature for its users. (Image Source: Unsplash)

New Delhi: OpenAI is gearing up to launch a brand new feature for its popular generative AI tool, ChatGPT. The new ‘memory’ feature will allow the users to enable the chatbot to remember past conversations or forget all about them. According to the company, this new feature will help its users save time by not repeatedly feeding the AI the same data over and over again. Here are all the details on the new ChatGPT update.

ChatGPT Memory Feature

The memory feature in ChatGPT allows the AI to remember specific details and preferences from previous conversations, enabling it to provide more personalised and relevant responses tailored to each individual user. Users can explicitly tell ChatGPT to remember something, view, ask about, delete, or fully reset its memory of their conversations. The feature can be turned on or off at any time, and users have full control over ChatGPT’s memory capabilities. The memory feature also includes a “Temporary Chat” mode, where ChatGPT won’t access memories from previous conversations, providing a more privacy-preserving experience.

Advantages of ChatGPT’s Memory Feature

While the new update is released to a small number of free and ChatGPT Plus users, here are the advantages of the memory feature in ChatGPT:

Personalised and Tailored Responses : The AI can provide more continuous and contextual dialogue, offering tailored responses based on the user’s past interactions and preferences . Time-Saving : Users don’t have to repeat information across chat sessions, saving time and making conversations more efficient . Improved Comprehension : The AI’s improved comprehension may result in more precise suggestions and responses . Privacy Control : Users have full control over ChatGPT’s memory capabilities, including the ability to delete or reset its memory, and the option to switch to a “Temporary Chat” mode for a more privacy-preserving experience.

What type of Information Will ChatGPT Remember?

The memory feature in ChatGPT can remember a variety of information shared during conversations, including the following:

User Preferences : ChatGPT can remember user preferences such as formatting choices for emails, meeting notes, or blog posts, as well as language and framework preferences for programming . Personal Details : It can remember specific personal details, such as where a user lives, transportation preferences, or details about their family, like the age of their children . Business Context Information : In a business context, it can remember tone, voice, and formatting preferences for blog posts, as well as languages and frameworks for programming. Custom Instructions : Users can provide custom instructions to ChatGPT, and the AI can remember these instructions to provide more tailored and helpful responses in the future .

Users have full control over what ChatGPT remembers and can view, delete, or disable specific memories at any time. Additionally, there is an option to delete all memories entirely.

