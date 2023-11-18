Home

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Says ‘Lost Confidence In His Ability To Lead Organisation’

The company revealed in a blog post on Friday that OpenAI's board no longer has confidence in Altman's ability to lead the organisation.

Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out Altman, its co-founder and CEO, and replaced him with an interim CEO(AP Photo)

ChatGPT-maker Open AI said it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board of directors, ” The company revealed in a blog post on Friday that OpenAI’s board no longer has confidence in Altman’s ability to lead the organisation.”Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” according to OpenAI.

The statement said the board was “grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.”The company further added that, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately.

The announcement blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management shuffle from an internal announcement and the company’s public facing blog.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman expressed his love for his time at he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with. “I loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.” i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023 Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing its ChatGPT chatbot, which became one of the world’s fastest-growing software applications. Trained on reams of data, generative AI can create brand-new human-like content, helping users spin up term papers, complete science homework and even write entire novels. After ChatGPT’s launch, regulators scrambled to catch up: the European Union revised its AI Act undefined and the U.S. kicked off AI regulation efforts.

