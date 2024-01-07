ChatGPT May Replace Google Assistant On Android Phones: Here’s What You Need To Know

Android, being an open platform, has always been known for presenting a wide range of customisation options for its users to choose from. The latest version of ChatGPT, 1.2023.352, introduced a new activity named com.openai.voice.assistant, according to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who found the details on an APK teardown of the app. However, the new AssistantActivity is turned off by default. Yet, once you manually turn it on and open the app, a “swirling animation” that resembles the one you see when using ChatGPT, the in-app voice assistant, appears.

The assistant is still in development and yet to be completely ready for launch. Additionally, the OpenAI prodigy, ChatGPT is also working on enabling quick tile settings for Android, so as to be quickly accessible for the user. It is yet to be confirmed whether this feature will be restricted to ChatGPT Plus subscribers only or be free for all its users.

The Future of ChatGPT

On its official release, the OpenAI-powered voice assistant would allow users to access the ChatGPT assistant by long pressing the home button or swiping up from the bottom corner. Users should make sure to set ChatGPT as their default digital assistant app on Android. The ChatGPT app needs access to privileged APIs that are only available to trusted pre-installed apps, so it might still not be able to generate new hotwords or respond to ones that already exist.

In September of last year, OpenAI released an update that included voice capabilities for ChatGPT. The chatbot, which is powered by generative AI, can respond to user inquiries in five distinct voices, according to the company’s statement. Additionally, OpenAI had stated that each voice was created with the assistance of qualified voice actors.