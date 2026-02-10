ChatGPT’s AI Caricature feature sparks viral social media trend – what you need to know

Home

ChatGPTs AI Caricature feature sparks viral social media trend - what you need to know

The ChatGPT caricature trend is taking over social media, allowing users to create personalised AI-generated cartoons using photos and chat history. Here’s how you can try it.

Artificial intelligence continues to usher in new waves of creativity online as users discover unique ways to use AI-generated tools on social media. The latest trend? AI-generated caricatures.

Instagram users are sharing quirky cartoons of themselves created by AI based on their chat history with the underlying artificial intelligence technology. The hyper-stylized pictures appear in everything from Instagram Stories to Reels to TikTok copy-paste shares. The silly graphics are blowing up feeds worldwide – and sparking new conversations around artificial intelligence and creativity.

AI Caricature Trend Explained

These AI-generated caricatures were made possible by using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to request stylized pictures of the user. ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence technology can now create caricature images of users based on what it “knows” about them from previous conversations.

Caricatures are illustrations of a person that features humorous or exaggerated artwork. From wild hair and wide eyes to fun jobs and hobbies depicted in the background, many of the images created by users appear to reflect their personality based on their chats with ChatGPT.

Users looking to create an AI-generated caricature of themselves can do so by following a few simple steps.

How To Make An AI Caricature

Generate a caricature with ChatGPT by following the steps below:

Open ChatGPT or website.

Open the ChatGPT mobile app or website. Keep in mind that creators using the free version of ChatGPT may experience a delay as it processes the image request. Generating images may take a few minutes.

Request image. Start a new chat and enter the following prompt: “Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me.”

Upload a photo of yourself.

Upload a photo of yourself where your facial features are clearly visible to ensure the AI can pick you out of the photo. The clearer the uploaded photo, the better the quality of the caricature will be.

Let AI GPT work its magic.

Once you upload the photo, ChatGPT’s AI will begin to create your caricature by incorporating aspects of your personality from your previous chats into the image. Many of the AI-generated images include elements related to the user’s job, interests and hobbies.

Why This Trend Is Trending

Social media strategist Sarah Harrison told Today Digital that AI-generated images are “definitely trending” and marks a shift in how creators are using social media.

As more users experiment with AI technology like ChatGPT, questions around data usage, privacy and how long AI retains information will continue to emerge. Follow Your Fame on TikTok to learn more about the latest trends and stay onboard with the platforms your clients are using.

