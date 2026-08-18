Cheapest iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone 17 Deals: Countries where Apple smartphones cost the least

Want to buy an iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max or iPhone 17 at cheaper prices while planning a vacation? Here are the countries where Apple smartphones cost the least.

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Cheapest iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone 17 Deals: Countries where Apple smartphones cost the least | mage: X

Where To Buy The Cheapest iPhone: When people come to know that American tech giant Apple is going to increase prices of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and select smart home devices, a search for places where these gadgets could be brought in cheaper prices is on. Amid all this debate the big question is – which country offers the most attractive pricing?

In 2025, the base 128GB iPhone 16 Pro cost USD1,079 in United States. Even after the launch of 17 Pro model with 256GB base at USD1,099, the price of the iPhone 16 barely changed. However, the American tech giant’s massive global price hike, which included a jump in Japan – people expect the iPhone 18 series to be significantly more expensive.

Which Is The Cheapest Country To Buy An iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 17?

According to the 2026 ‘Mapping the World’s Prices’ report by Deutsche Bank, after analyzing iPhone 17 Pro costs across 41 global markets (in mid-June 2026), Japan, not the US, emerged as the most budget-friendly destination to buy an iPhone. So if you are planning to visit Japan, you can buy an iPhone at a much lower price.

Here Are The Cheapest Places In The World To Buy An iPhone:

Country Price (USD) Price (INR) Notes Japan $1,121 / $1,199 ₹1,08,051 / ₹1,15,644 Lowest in Deutsche Bank report ($1,121); revised post-hike to $1,199 United States $1,181 ₹1,13,860 — South Korea $1,181 ₹1,13,860 — Hong Kong $1,200 ₹1,15,692 — Taiwan $1,264 ₹1,21,862 — UAE $1,279 ₹1,23,308 — Canada $1,291 ₹1,24,465 — Philippines $1,326 ₹1,27,840 — Vietnam $1,330 ₹1,28,225 — China $1,332 ₹1,28,418 —

Please Note: The ranking is based on the data for the 17 Pro.

Here Are The Most Expensive Countries To Buy An iPhone:

Country Price (USD) Price (INR) Markup vs US Price Türkiye $2,592 ₹2,49,738 2.19 Brazil $2,260 ₹2,17,750 1.91 Hungary $1,872 ₹1,80,366 1.58

iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Pre-Order Date In London, Los Angeles And India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order date in London is expected to be September 11, if the company follows its September launch schedule. In Los Angeles, a possible date could be September 9 and the pre-orders are expected from September 12. In India, the launch event is expected on September 9, and pre-orders are expected a week after the launch.

Category Expected Feature / Detail Display Size 6.9 inches (unchanged from current generation) Design Change Smaller Dynamic Island via under-display Face ID components Expected Colors Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray, Silver Note Color options mentioned above are mentioned in recent leaks and remain subject to change prior to official launch

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leaks

As per several reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to cost more than its predecessor. Reports suggest that the American giant may hike prices of its Pro model due to rising component and memory costs.

A latest Counterpoint Research-based report suggests that iPhone 18 Pro Max’s materials cost could increase, potentially forcing the final price higher.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starting price in the United States is expected to be around USD 1,400; however, the price may vary depending on storage and component costs. For the UK, the entry iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to cost around £1,249.