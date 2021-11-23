Mumbai: Telecom company Reliance Jio offers multiple plans for users. This time, the company has offered Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan which gives good data for less than Rs 550 and some plans with OTT benefits.Also Read - Kajol Spills Monochrome Magic in Rs 2 Lakh Floor-Sweeping Coat Gown, See Pics

In Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, a total of 30GB data is available with a validity of 30 days. The 30GB data can be used at any time as this plan comes with no-daily data limit.

Moreover, this plan also offers a total of 40GB data with a validity of 30 days. The 40GB data can be used anytime, which means you will get this plan with no-daily data limit.

In Reliance Jio’s Rs 549 plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. In this plan, after the high-speed data is exhausted, the internet runs at a speed of 64 Kbps. A total of 84GB data is available in this plan. However, this plan is valid for 56 days.

This plan also has some OTT benefits. Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription is available for 1 year in this plan. Apart from this, access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud is available in this plan.