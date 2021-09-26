New Delhi: Are you struggling with slow internet speed? If yes, then here are some of the fixes you try to test your internet speed on your Android phones. Here is a list of five mobile applications that will ease your life by testing your internet speed.Also Read - Small Steps Lead to Giant Leaps: Viral Video of Toddler's Climbing Skills Leaves Internet in Awe | WATCH

Speedtest by Ookla: Ookla, is a web service that provides internet access performance metrics. The application is commonly known as a speedtest.in. The application is available on the Apple store. It is considered one of the most reliable platforms. The app also requires to access the user's location as well as other permissions too. The users can also use its browser version of the desktop.

SpeedTest Master: SpeedTest Master is the easiest application for testing the internet metric on Android devices. It has the potential to test the speed of various networks such as 4G, DSL,5G, and ADSL. According to the Speed Test Master manufacturer, the application can function as a "wifi analyser."

Meteor: Meteor, an ad-free internet speed test tool that helps to detect the internet metric in mobiles. The network connection can be 3G,4G, or even the latest 5G. While using the application, you can check how a certain app is performing.

Internet Speed Test Meter: With a colorful interface, the application gives the uses an option either to download or upload the wifi speed on the devices such as mobile. As per the user’s requirement and wish, he can switch between the two modes such as dark and light. Users who have devices with low storage can even check the internet speed using the SpeedTest Master Lite which is less than 3Mb.

Google Speed Test: If you do not wish to download any application, then this app will prove beneficial to you. Open Chrome and search Google speed test. Open the app and check other details such as download speed,