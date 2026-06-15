China beats Elon Musk by launching first commercial brain-chip while Neuralink lags behind

The coin-sized implant, named NEO, has become the first surgically implanted brain-computer interface device to pass clinical testing for commercial use.

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(L) Representational image/AI generated

New Delhi: China has left behind the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, in the race to commercialize brain-computer interface technology as it has surged ahead of Neuralink. Following successful clinical trials, Chinese experts have approved the world’s first commercially available brain chip. The coin-sized implant, named NEO, has become the first surgically implanted brain-computer interface (BCI) device to pass clinical testing for commercial use. Currently, it is being tested on 11 individuals.

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According to a New York Times report, researchers from Beijing’s Tsinghua University and Shanghai’s NeuroXess (Neuracle Technology) developed the NEO device. The initial version of NEO is designed to help patients suffering from spinal cord injuries and paralysis regain control over parts of their nervous system.

No Approval For Musk’s Company

Researchers, technology companies, and investors view brain-computer interfaces as the beginning of a major shift in how humans interact with machines. This development comes at a time when Musk’s Neuralink is conducting human trials in the US but has not yet received regulatory approval for commercial use.

How Does It Work?

Brain-computer interfaces convert signals from the brain into digital commands, enabling the control of computers, devices, or prosthetics. Musk has frequently spoken about the life-changing potential of this technology. Neuralink has stated that, in the future, its implant will allow users to type and operate devices using their thoughts.

NEO vs. Neuralink

Analysts believe that the design of the NEO implant is one of the reasons behind China’s rapid progress. Neuralink’s N1 device requires electrodes to be inserted directly into the brain’s cerebral cortex. In contrast, NEO is designed to fit between the skull and the brain. It utilizes eight sensors placed near the dura mater (the protective outer membrane of the brain), resulting in a less intrusive procedure.

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The implant captures brain signals and transmits them to a nearby computer, where they are converted into digital commands. China has tested this device on 36 patients with promising results. Researchers believe that this minimally invasive approach could help mitigate the traditional medical risks associated with brain implants.

Who Will Benefit?

Experts state that brain-computer interfaces could improve the lives of millions suffering from neurological disorders. Those with mobility and speech impairments stand to benefit the most. Beyond paralysis and spinal cord injuries, the technology could potentially be used for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, stroke, and depression.