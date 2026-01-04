Home

China creates robot with e-skin that will sense and feel pain just like humans

The most unique feature of this technology is its reflex system.

New Delhi: Scientists in China have developed an “electronic skin” that allows robots to not only sense touch but also feel pain. Developed under the leadership of engineer Yuyu Gao of the City University of Hong Kong, this skin is based on “neuromorphic” technology, which works exactly like the human nervous system.

Its biggest advantage is that if a robot touches a sharp or hot object, it will exhibit a reflex action, just like a human, and immediately withdraw its hand. This increases the safety of both the robot and the humans it comes into contact with.

The Skin Is Made Of Four Layers

This artificial skin is made of four active layers. According to scientists, when someone touches this skin, it converts that touch into electrical signals. These signals are similar to how our nerves send signals to the brain.

If the pressure is light, the robot will perceive it as normal touch and continue its work. However, as soon as the pressure exceeds a certain limit, the robot will recognize it as pain and react immediately.

Reflex System Is Its Unique Feature

The most unique feature of this technology is its reflex system. Normally, every action of a robot passes through its central processor (brain), which takes time. However, this e-skin has a direct pathway.

As soon as a sharp pain or injury is felt, the signal sends a high-voltage pulse directly to the robot’s motors. This causes the robot’s limb to retract immediately without waiting for instructions from the brain. This is similar to how our hands automatically retract when we touch any hot material.

Skins Can Be Replaced In Seconds If Damaged

Scientists have made it not only sensitive but also durable. This skin is made of tiny magnetic modules that connect like building blocks.

Each sensor unit continuously sends a small signal to indicate its functioning. If a part of the skin is cut or torn, the signal will stop. This allows the robot to immediately identify the injury. Although this skin cannot repair itself, the damaged area can be removed and replaced with a new one in seconds using magnets.

This invention is likely to create intimacy between humans and robots, as robots will sense pain and behave more like humans.

