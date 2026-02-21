China’s DeepRare AI stuns medical world, outperforms doctors in diagnosing complex rare diseases with 79% accuracy

Home

Chinas DeepRare AI stuns medical world, outperforms doctors in diagnosing complex rare diseases with 79% accuracy

A new AI tool from China called DeepRare is now better than doctors at finding rare diseases. It is correct almost 79% of the time. It works very fast and gives proof for its answers, which could change how doctors help patients around the world.

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence-powered system called DeepRare that diagnoses rare diseases faster than human doctors. The healthcare industry is home to several billion-dollar datasets that hold clues for diagnosing diseases earlier and treating patients faster. DeepRare is just one of many examples that combines decades of medical research into a tool powered by modern AI to help doctors diagnose patients.

Rare Diseases and Why Diagnosis Is Difficult

DeepRare stands for Diagnosis of Rare Diseases with Evidence-traced Autonomous Reasoning Agents. Rare diseases, by definition, affect less than 1 in 2,000 individuals at any given time but affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide. There are over 7000 rare diseases, with 80% genetic.

Rare diseases can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are less known by doctors, so patients may go through years of testing before discovering their condition. This has caused patients around the world to search for a faster way to diagnose rare diseases.

What Makes DeepRare So Special?

DeepRare differs from other AIs because it is built on an agentic architecture. It contains over 40 different agents and tools that each help ingest information on symptoms, medical notes, medical literature databases, and genetic sequencing information to give it context.

After processing this information, DeepRare will reference databases of known diseases all over the world. Its agents work together in hypothesis-generation, verification, and refinement loops until they are able to rank possible diagnoses for the patient and provide justification for their rankings.

The tool traces the reasoning behind its diagnosis so that doctors can easily see why DeepRare gave them that suggestion.

DeepRare Outperforms Doctors

DeepRare was able to reach a diagnosis accuracy of approximately 79% which was better than other diagnosis programs available. When tested against doctors, DeepRare outperformed doctors by being able to find the correct diagnosis at first rank in 64.4% of cases versus the doctors 54.6% of cases.

Not only was DeepRare able to find the correct diagnosis first, but doctors found that the AI-system ranked the correct diagnosis in its top predictions 92% of the time. Doctors were also able to follow along with DeepRare’s thought process and agreed with its decisions over 95% of the time.

Doctors and DeepRare Working Together

DeepRare is currently being used by clinicians online at over 600 different institutions worldwide. Researchers behind DeepRare hope to expand even further and have plans to work with clinical professionals and patients around the world to validate their model on tens of thousands of cases.

AI is helping doctors diagnose patients around the world faster and smarter than ever before.

