Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is reportedly working on an under-display camera technology as its Vice President Brian Shen on Monday posted a short video clip on Weibo of what appears to be a notch-free prototype.

The 15-second video shows the top half of the phone which doesn’t seem to have a notch or camera cut-out of any kind.

“At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality,” wrote Shen. “But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.”

The company has not revealed anything about the device in the demo.

It could be an early prototype, which could be showcased later this year or early next year at Consumer Electronics Show or Mobile World Congress.

Under-display cameras have been in testing for quite some time now by a wide range of smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung.

If under-display cameras become a thing, that will be a saving grace for the smartphone players.