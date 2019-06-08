Shenzhen (China): Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. said it has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts so far in 30 countries.

It has shipped more than one lakh 5G base stations, ranking top in the world, according to the company.

Huawei said it was well prepared for China’s 5G commercial use. In February 2018, it made the world’s first 5G call and launched the first 5G terminal device, Xinhua news agency reported.

Headquartered in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, privately-owned Huawei is a world-leading telecommunication solution provider and also one of the world’s major smartphone brands.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology granted commercial-use 5G licenses on Thursday to China Broadcasting Network and the country’s top three telecom operators — China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.